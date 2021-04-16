Belgrade Sees Potential to Boost Cooperation With Moscow in Energy, Agriculture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Serbia believes there is potential to further deepen cooperation with Russia in energy and agriculture, which could include new gas pipelines and hydroenergy plants reconstruction, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The minister expressed the belief that the two countries have established cooperation in all conceivable areas of activity: the economy, infrastructure, culture, and science. At the same time, "there is always much more room to improve this cooperation," and this is what the top diplomat plans to discuss during his visit.

"We are having a lot of opportunities to deepen our cooperation in the field of energy.

It is not just about new gas pipelines. It is also about the future construction works in new projects but also in reconstruction of all projects in the field of hydro energy plants. Also in the field of culture, also in the field which is covering cooperation of the two agricultural ministries, which is very important for Serbia," Selakovic said.

The Serbian foreign minister expressed hope that the agreement to open a new Serbian cultural center in Moscow would be implemented during his time in office.

Selakovic also expressed the belief that there is "no single reason" not to continue the fruitful military cooperation with Russia.