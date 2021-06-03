UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgrade Tells Washington Kosovo Failed To Honor Obligations Under EU-Brokered Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:58 PM

Belgrade Tells Washington Kosovo Failed to Honor Obligations Under EU-Brokered Deal

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic told US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer that the administration of self-proclaimed Kosovo has failed to deliver on the 2013 EU-brokered Brussels agreement

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic told US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer that the administration of self-proclaimed Kosovo has failed to deliver on the 2013 EU-brokered Brussels agreement.

Palmer and the EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, are currently on an official visit to the region. During the meetings with Kosovo officials, Palmer said that Pristina has to form a community of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo in accordance with the 2013 agreement with Serbia. On Thursday, Palmer met with Selakovic in Belgrade.

"We consider it unacceptable that Pristina evades fulfilling its commitments first of all, the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities in the region, and insists on mutual recognition," Selakovic said.

The current rhetoric of Kosovar "Prime Minister" Albin Kurti does not contribute to an atmosphere for continuing the dialogue either, he continued.

Selakovic also expressed his concern over increased attacks against the Serbian Orthodox Church's sites in Kosovo, mentioning that the unique medieval Visoki Decani monastery is now under maximum threat.

In 2008, Kosovo, an autonomous province of Serbia whose population is predominantly Albanian, proclaimed its independence from Belgrade. It is still not recognized by many countries, including Serbia, China, Iran, Russia and Spain.

In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations. However, the dialogue has since come to a standstill. In 2020, the sides struck another deal on normalization, brokered by the United States.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Russia China Visit Brussels Pristina Belgrade Independence Palmer Spain United States Serbia Albanian 2020 Church All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Man's body found from canal

58 seconds ago

US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Police in Compu ..

2 minutes ago

Biden to Meet With Erdogan on Sidelines of NATO Su ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs polio meeting

2 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggressi ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.