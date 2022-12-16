Belgrade to Submit Request to NATO for Deployment of Serbian Forces to Kosovo - Vucic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Belgrade will submit a formal request to the command of the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission to send a limited contingent of Serbian police and military forces to Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a government meeting on Thursday.

"It was decided that tonight in electronic form, and tomorrow morning at the administrative crossing point, the Chief of the General Staff or representatives will hand over our request to the KFOR commander. The request is in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244, that a certain number of military and police officers, up to 1,000 people, will be returned to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, and this decision was made unanimously," Vucic said.

He noted that the request would likely be denied.