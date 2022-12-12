Belgrade, Unlike Pristina, Tries to Avoid Military Scenario in Kosovo - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The Serbian authorities are trying to avoid a military scenario in Kosovo, but Pristina is seeking escalation, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botan-Kharchenko said on Monday.

" President (of Serbia Alexandar) Vucic urgently held a meeting of the National Security Council yesterday.

At this stage, his main message is to strive to resolve this aggravation, to get out of this spiral peacefully, to avoid going into an intensive phase, but this is extremely difficult, because Pristina quite frankly, arrogantly relies on hard brute force," the ambassador said live on air of Rossiya 24 broadcaster.