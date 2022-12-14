Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested in Kosovo

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic urged the European Union on Tuesday to assist with the release of former Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic, whose arrest and ill-treatment by the Kosovar authorities have sparked new tensions in the breakaway region

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic urged the European Union on Tuesday to assist with the release of former Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic, whose arrest and ill-treatment by the Kosovar authorities have sparked new tensions in the breakaway region.

Pantic, along with other Serbian officers from a police department in the province of Kosovo and Metohija, resigned in November. Last Saturday, he was arrested at the Jarinje border crossing when entering from central Serbia on suspicion of alleged terrorism. Since then, Pantic has been kept at a police station. Only on Tuesday, the Kosovar authorities allowed visitors to give him medicines for chronic diseases he suffers from.

"As for Dejan Pantic, I am shaken and shocked at how Pristina is treating him, but this is just another example of how they treat Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija. We are even unable to track everything that happens to them there.

.. I ask the EU to help with Pantic's release," the Serbian prime minister told reporters.

The Kosovar authorities said that Pantic is suspected of attacking members of the self-proclaimed republic's election committee. On Saturday, Serbs in the northern part of the breakaway republic began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of the former police officer.

On Sunday night, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a Security Council meeting and accused Pristina of violating the existing agreements after Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti urged the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to dismantle road barricades erected by local Serbs. Kurti also said that if the KFOR mission refused to step in, Kosovo's own security forces would carry out this operation themselves.

Vucic, in turn, pledged to send a formal request to the KFOR command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo on December 15.