BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Belgrade will not impose sanctions on Russia until the very existence of Serbia is threatened, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

"As long as there is no existential threat to Serbia, to its citizens, we will not (impose sanctions), we will pursue an independent policy which we have defined by decisions of the security council. If we find ourselves in such a situation, if I see and understand that we are faced with an existential threat, then I will address the citizens of Serbia and tell them that we must do so. You are asking me whether this moment has come, I think it has not. I am proud that for 240 days we have been pursuing an independent policy," Vucic said in a televised appearance on the tv Prva broadcaster.

The president added that he "is not looking for an excuse to impose sanctions," saying that he can "find five million reasons" not to do so.

"I seek a moral and legally unimpeachable position for the country that I love the most and lead by choice of its citizens," Vucic said.

The president added that Serbia, against which the West has violated resolutions and the Charter of the United Nations on the Kosovo issue, is preventing the West from accusing Russia of violating international law in the current situation.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military and financial support for Kiev. Serbia is among the countries maintaining a neutral position on the issue and not joining most restrictions on Moscow despite growing pressure from Brussels and Washington.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia, and nearly 100 UN member states have since recognized its independence. Several countries, including Serbia, Russia, China, and Greece, have not, while some have withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo.