UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belize Dropped From EU's Tax Haven Blacklist - Council Of European Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Belize Dropped From EU's Tax Haven Blacklist - Council of European Union

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Council of the European Union announced on Friday that it decided to delist Belize as a non-cooperative tax jurisdiction.

"The Council today agreed to remove Belize from the EU's list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions. Belize has passed the necessary reforms to improve its tax regime for international business companies that was due to be implemented by end 2018," the statement said.

According to the council, Belize was moved from the blacklist to a gray list, and to be white-listed, the country's authorities should address the issue of its foreign source income exemption regime.

"Belize will therefore be moved from annex I of the conclusions to annex II, pending the implementation of the country's commitment to amend or abolish the harmful features of its foreign source income exemption regime by end 2019," the statement pointed out.

The EU's list was created in 2017 to fight money laundering. As of now, it includes eight jurisdictions - American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.

Related Topics

Business European Union Oman Belize Trinidad And Tobago Samoa Fiji Vanuatu Money 2017 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

UN Documents 269 Deaths in Iraq Anti-Gov't Protest ..

6 minutes ago

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Japan Might Hold Talk ..

6 minutes ago

Patriarchate of Alexandria Technically Recognizes ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Expects Adequate Response by Moldova to Act ..

6 minutes ago

Trump, Bulgaria Prime Minister Borissov to Meet in ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Says Will Announce 'Important Position' on V ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.