Belize Reports First Case of Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The first case of coronavirus infection has been registered in Belize, the press service of the national government said on Monday.

The victim is a 38-year old female citizen, who has recently visited the US states of California and Texas.

The patient lives in the town of San Pedro in northern Belize.

The government added that two teams of doctors were sent to the town to start the treatment and establish people with who she was in contact.