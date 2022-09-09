UrduPoint.com

Belize, Saint Vincent And The Grenadines Declare Mourning For UK Queen's Death - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Declare Mourning for UK Queen's Death - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Caribbean island nations of Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which are part of the Commonwealth of Nations, have declared mourning following the announcement of the passing of UK Queen Elizabeth II, the Belizean government said on Thursday.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, making her eldest son, Charles, the new king of the United Kingdom.

"The Governor General is requesting that as a sign of respect and mourning that all national flags be flown at half-mast commencing today until the Committal Service for Her Majesty the Queen.

Long Live the King!" the press office of the Belizean government said in a statement on social media.

The press office added that Rwandan President Paul Kagame's visit to Belize has been postponed over the death of the Queen.

"The Government of Rwanda has advised that, regrettably, the planned visit of President H.E. Paul Kagame has been postponed due to developing circumstances," the office said on the website, adding that "a new date will be announced when details are finalized."

Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, told a local media that the island nation would also go into official mourning.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Social Media Visit United Kingdom Belize Rwanda Media All Government

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

3 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

3 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

3 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

3 hours ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

3 hours ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.