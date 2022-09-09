MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Caribbean island nations of Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which are part of the Commonwealth of Nations, have declared mourning following the announcement of the passing of UK Queen Elizabeth II, the Belizean government said on Thursday.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, making her eldest son, Charles, the new king of the United Kingdom.

"The Governor General is requesting that as a sign of respect and mourning that all national flags be flown at half-mast commencing today until the Committal Service for Her Majesty the Queen.

Long Live the King!" the press office of the Belizean government said in a statement on social media.

The press office added that Rwandan President Paul Kagame's visit to Belize has been postponed over the death of the Queen.

"The Government of Rwanda has advised that, regrettably, the planned visit of President H.E. Paul Kagame has been postponed due to developing circumstances," the office said on the website, adding that "a new date will be announced when details are finalized."

Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, told a local media that the island nation would also go into official mourning.