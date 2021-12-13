Bell Textron to Build Flight Training Devices for Czech Helicopter Fleet - Statement

Bell Textron has signed a contract to build flight training devices for the Czech Republic's fleet of US-manufactured air force helicopters, the US aerospace manufacturer said in a press release on Monday

"Bell Textron ... has signed a contract with the US government to build the AH-1Z Flight Training Device (FTD) for the Czech Republic's new helicopter fleet," the release said. "The delivery of training devices will play a key role integrating new H-1 helicopters into the Czech Air Force."

The FTD will be used for simulation and training purposes for prospective pilots of the combined AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleet, the release said, adding that Bell Textron anticipates the production and delivery of the aircraft will be complete by 2023.

"Bell selected FlightSafety International and VR Group as key subcontractors. FlightSafety International ... will provide hardware and software products for simulation training, including the visual display system and control loading system," the release said.

Production for the Czech Republic's new H-1 helicopter fleet is proceeding on schedule, with Bell's Amarillo Assembly Center recently receiving the first UH-1Y cabin for the Czech fleet, according to the release.