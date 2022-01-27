Bell Upgrades Osprey V-22 Aircraft Nacelle Holding Engine to Boost Maneuverability- Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Bell Company has completed work on an engine-housing, or nacelle upgrade as part of its work with Boeing to upgrade the V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, the Boeing Company announced.

"Bell, a Textron Inc. company, has completed the first Nacelle Improvements Modification on an Air Force CV-22 Osprey," Boeing said in a press release on Wednesday. "The aircraft is part of an ongoing upgrade by Bell and Boeing to improve the wiring components within the nacelles and to change the structure in order to improve maintainability."

The nacelles house critical power components to the V-22's vertical take-off and landing capabilities and transition to forward flight. The program is planned to benefit the V-22 fleet maintainers and operators by reducing maintenance time and costs while simultaneously enhancing flying readiness rates, the company said.

"Bell completed the modifications at the Amarillo Assembly Center (AAC), which actively produces new V-22s for the Department of Defense," the release said. "Completing nacelle improvements at the AAC utilizes Bell artisans with the most experience removing and replacing nacelles."

The V-22 Osprey regularly performs missions that would typically require both fixed-wing and rotary-wing, reducing the overall logistics and maintenance footprint for operations, the release added.

The CV-22 is a special operation variant of the Osprey that regularly operates in high-demand environments, including long-range infiltration and exfiltration missions, according to the release.