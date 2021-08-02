The Bellingcat group was created to put pressure on different countries and individuals, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said on Monday, adding that the SVR is aware of who is in charge of the Bellingcat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Bellingcat group was created to put pressure on different countries and individuals, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said on Monday, adding that the SVR is aware of who is in charge of the Bellingcat.

The group is necessary to "exert pressure either on the country or on individuals, legal entities," according to the SVR's chief.

"They use, of course, dishonest methods. And the information that is used in such cases is false, unverified, it has its own purposes ... They are ready to perform any task, because they do it for money, not without its own interest," Naryshkin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

The SVR chief added that the group contains ex employes of Western intelligence services.