UrduPoint.com

Bellingcat Created To Put Pressure On Countries, It Is Untrustworthy - Russia's SVR

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:08 PM

Bellingcat Created to Put Pressure on Countries, It Is Untrustworthy - Russia's SVR

The Bellingcat group was created to put pressure on different countries and individuals, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said on Monday, adding that the SVR is aware of who is in charge of the Bellingcat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Bellingcat group was created to put pressure on different countries and individuals, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said on Monday, adding that the SVR is aware of who is in charge of the Bellingcat.

The group is necessary to "exert pressure either on the country or on individuals, legal entities," according to the SVR's chief.

"They use, of course, dishonest methods. And the information that is used in such cases is false, unverified, it has its own purposes ... They are ready to perform any task, because they do it for money, not without its own interest," Naryshkin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

The SVR chief added that the group contains ex employes of Western intelligence services.

Related Topics

Russia Money YouTube

Recent Stories

Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at H ..

Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at Hunerkada

49 seconds ago
 Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing i ..

Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing in terror attack

51 seconds ago
 China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's ..

China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's team sprint

8 minutes ago
 DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev ..

DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev's Guilt - Pushilin on Russian ..

8 minutes ago
 Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to ..

Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to Start in 2021 - Industry Minis ..

9 minutes ago
 Greek firefighters battle blazes as temperatures s ..

Greek firefighters battle blazes as temperatures soar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.