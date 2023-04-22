Bellingcat Journalist Grozev Included in Foreign Agents List - Russian Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The Russian Justice Ministry announced on Friday that it has included, among others, Christo Grozev, a journalist of the Bellingcat journalist group (also recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), in the register of foreign agents.

"On April 21, in accordance with the orders of the Russian Justice Ministry, Christo Grozev, N.F. Sevets-Ermolina, E. Vikhareva, the autonomous non-profit human rights organization 'Conscript school,' as well as the journalistic project 'Lawyer Street' were included in the register of foreign agents," the ministry said in a statement.