UrduPoint.com

Bellingcat Reports Should Be Taken With A Grain Of Salt, Sometimes As Lies - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Bellingcat Reports Should Be Taken With a Grain of Salt, Sometimes as Lies - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Investigations of the Bellingcat journalist group (listed as a foreign agent in Russia) should not be taken at face value but should sometimes be viewed in a humorous way and sometimes as a deliberate lie, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"In general, the information of Bellingcat should be perceived through some special 'filters,' sometimes with a sense of humor, and sometimes as deliberate lies and twisting of reality," Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on Bellingcat's report that claimed President Vladimir Putin's "inner circle" was not informed about the start of the military operation in Ukraine.

Peskov also noted that it is common practice that decisions of this scale are not widely shared.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Circle

Recent Stories

'King of streets': Last skateboarder on Ukraine fr ..

'King of streets': Last skateboarder on Ukraine front

1 minute ago
 Acting Governor expresses condolence with BHC judg ..

Acting Governor expresses condolence with BHC judge over brother's demise

2 minutes ago
 Neurosurgery unit inaugurated at DHQ hospital D.I ..

Neurosurgery unit inaugurated at DHQ hospital D.I Khan

2 minutes ago
 PPP to serve masses by carrying out Bhuttos' missi ..

PPP to serve masses by carrying out Bhuttos' mission: Shazia Marri

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 Acclaimed director Lanthimos back to basics in Gre ..

Acclaimed director Lanthimos back to basics in Greece return

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.