Bellingcat Reports Should Be Taken With a Grain of Salt, Sometimes as Lies - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Investigations of the Bellingcat journalist group (listed as a foreign agent in Russia) should not be taken at face value but should sometimes be viewed in a humorous way and sometimes as a deliberate lie, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"In general, the information of Bellingcat should be perceived through some special 'filters,' sometimes with a sense of humor, and sometimes as deliberate lies and twisting of reality," Peskov told reporters on Friday, commenting on Bellingcat's report that claimed President Vladimir Putin's "inner circle" was not informed about the start of the military operation in Ukraine.

Peskov also noted that it is common practice that decisions of this scale are not widely shared.