Belorussian Nuclear Power Plant To Receive Nuclear Fuel In Q1 Of 2020 - Energy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:17 PM

Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant will receive nuclear fuel in the first quarter of 2020, Mikhail Mikhadyuk, the deputy energy minister of Belarus, said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant will receive nuclear fuel in the first quarter of 2020, Mikhail Mikhadyuk, the deputy energy minister of Belarus, said on Thursday.

The nuclear power plant is being constructed by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Rosatom nuclear technology company, in the Grodno Region near the city of Astravets.

It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 water-water energetic reactors.

"We will bring it in a month or a month and a half before the reactor's start-up so that we will not slow down the pace of work remaining [to be done] at the [plant's] first power unit. Yes, we will bring fuel in the first quarter [of 2020]," Mikhadyuk told reporters.

In late September, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said that the nuclear power plant's construction had entered the final stretch.

More Stories From World

