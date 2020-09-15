Belsat Broadcaster Says Detained Journalists in Belarus Fined for Violating Law on Media

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:14 PM

A court in Belarus fined two workers of the Polish-stationed television channel Belsat, which broadcasts in Belarusian, who were detained during a protest in Minsk, for violating a law on Media, the agency said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) A court in Belarus fined two workers of the Polish-stationed television channel Belsat, which broadcasts in Belarusian, who were detained during a protest in Minsk, for violating a law on Media, the agency said on Tuesday.

The media workers, Katerina Andreyeva and Max Kalitovsky, were arrested last week and placed in a temporary detention facility before the court could consider their cases.

"Their cases were considered in accordance with articles 22.9 (violation of the law on media) and 23.

4 (disobedience to the police). The court ruled to send the case on the article 23.4 to revision and issued a fine of 50 basic units [$528] according to the article 22.9," the Belsat said.

Andreyeva and Kalitovsky were covering a women's march in Minsk on Saturday.

Mass anti-government rallies have been ongoing in Minsk and other cities across Belarus for over a month, as the opposition and its supporters do not agree with the official results of the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term.

