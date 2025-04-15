Belt and Road Economic and Trade Center inaugurated to boost multilateral cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Belt and Road Economic and Trade Center (BRETC), a strategic initiative by IBI International Group, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Changshu city, Suzhou, marking a milestone in enhancing economic and trade collaboration among Belt and Road countries.

The center aims to serve as a one-stop platform for trade, investment and cultural exchanges, facilitating deeper integration between China and partner countries.

Once put into operation, BRETC will offer comprehensive solutions spanning bilateral bulk trade, supply chain management, engineering procurement and construction (EPC), transfer-operate-transfer (TOT) projects, production line setup and financing services for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) engagements, CEN reported.

Among its core objectives are facilitating joint ventures, providing project and trade financing, and helping partner countries access China's market.

The center features dedicated country display zones and liaison offices for key partners, including Pakistan, Jordan, Nigeria and others.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi described BRETC as an initiative that embodies connectivity, collaboration and practical opportunities.

The center's integrated services from procurement facilitation to legal support and business matchmaking are precisely what our private sector requires to compete successfully in international markets, he emphasized.

IBI Group Chairman Abrahim highlighted that BRETC goes beyond traditional trade facilitation by providing a one-stop solution for cross-border collaboration.

"This platform will accelerate partnerships not only in textiles but also in IT, mining, agribusiness, and clean energy",he said. The center's launch aligns with China's continued commitment to Belt and Road cooperation, which saw trade with partner countries reach RMB 22.1 trillion in 2024.

