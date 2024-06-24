Open Menu

Belt And Road International Skills Competition Promotes Talent Training, Exchanges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchanges

A skills competition for talent from countries and regions participating in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) kicked off on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A skills competition for talent from countries and regions participating in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) kicked off on Monday.

Analysts and participants pointed out that the competition is more than a platform for skills exchanges - it's also a venue for deep cooperation of BRI partners in talent training.

The second Belt and Road International Skills Competition (BRISC) is taking place from Monday to Wednesday in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The competition brings together skilled elites from 61 countries and regions to exchange their skills and experience, and jointly promote the development and innovation of vocational skills, the Global Times learned from the organizer.

There are 18 skills competitions: including digital construction, logistics and freight forwarding, electronics, electrical

installations, optoelectronic technology, information network cabling, patisserie and confectionery operations, automobile technology (new energy), unmanned aerial vehicle maintenance, industrial robot system operation, Internet of Things installations and debugging, coffee making, and internet marketing.

The competition for industrial robot system operation will be held on Tuesday, with competitors from 12 countries including Russia, Thailand, Liberia and Lesotho.

Competitors from some economies had never seen robotic equipment outside their home countries before. After two days of vocational skills training before the competition, they have a strong interest in China's industrial robot production. In addition to infrastructure in areas such as transportation and energy, jointly constructed industrial parks and economic cooperation zones are also landmark projects of the BRI, which have played significant roles in promoting investment, trade and job creation in the host countries.

China has organized many BRI-backed training workshops on skills such as electrical installation, electronics and beauty therapy in many countries, aiming to help develop vocational skills.

By 2030, BRI-related projects and investments could lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million others out of moderate poverty, according to an estimate by the World Bank.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Internet Thailand World Bank Technology Exchange Russia China Road Vehicle Job Robot Chongqing Liberia Lesotho From Million

Recent Stories

UNRWA remains indispensable until political soluti ..

UNRWA remains indispensable until political solution is at hand: agency chief

1 minute ago
 Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial esta ..

Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial estates issues

2 hours ago
 Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocall ..

Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocally condemning" Sargodha, Swat m ..

2 hours ago
 Asian Jr Individual Squash C’ship from Tuesday

Asian Jr Individual Squash C’ship from Tuesday

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power suspension schedule

IESCO issues power suspension schedule

1 minute ago
 Free health cards restored for all AJK residents, ..

Free health cards restored for all AJK residents, announces PM

2 hours ago
Fayaz Butt, Malik Sikandar nominated syndicate mem ..

Fayaz Butt, Malik Sikandar nominated syndicate members of SABS

2 hours ago
 FlyDubai launches flights to two destinations in P ..

FlyDubai launches flights to two destinations in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates for continuing efforts to e ..

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates for continuing efforts to eradicate polio, strengthen hea ..

2 hours ago
 Societal revilement pushes people with dwarfism to ..

Societal revilement pushes people with dwarfism towards life of isolation, depre ..

2 hours ago
 Anjam Aqeel demands inclusion of locals in CDA boa ..

Anjam Aqeel demands inclusion of locals in CDA board

2 hours ago
 FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertiliz ..

FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertilizer dealers pay fair share of t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World