WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The Vermont-based ice cream company Ben & Jerry's faces a potential boycott after one of its founders called on the US government not to provide weapons and money to Ukraine, The Daily Beast reported on Monday.

Ben & Jerry's has come under fire for its stance on supporting Ukraine after co-founder Ben Cohen said that he is against the United States' continued support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, the report said.

Cohen, who heads and funds the People's Power Initiative group, has reportedly used the organization to establish the Eisenhower Media Network, which has spoken against the United States spending too much money in trying to aid Ukraine in the war against Russia, the report said.

The United States should use its power to negotiate an end to the war, not prolong the death and destruction by supplying more weapons, the report cited Cohen as saying.

Ukraine supporters have accused the ice cream maker on social media platforms like Twitter of being "woke" and "fascist."

In July, Ben & Jerry's filed a lawsuit against its parent company, Unilever, to stop a third-party Israeli distributor from selling its ice cream in the occupied West Bank.