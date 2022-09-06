Ben Wallace has been re-appointed as the UK defense secretary on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Ben Wallace has been re-appointed as the UK defense secretary on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said.

"The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP @BWallaceMP has been re-appointed Secretary of State for Defence @DefenceHQ," the office tweeted.