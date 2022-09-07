- Home
Ben Wallace Re-appointed As UK Defense Secretary - Prime Minister's Office
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Ben Wallace has been re-appointed as the UK defense secretary on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said.
"The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP @BWallaceMP has been re-appointed Secretary of State for Defence @DefenceHQ," the office tweeted.
