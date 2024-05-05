Ben Yedder Scores Twice As Monaco Close In On Champions League Return
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as Monaco beat Ligue 1 basement club Clermont 4-1 on Saturday to close in on a return to the Champions League.
The Principality side lost 3-2 to Lyon last weekend but ensured maximum points in their Louis II Stadium to consolidate second place with two games left this season.
Paris Saint-Germain have already been crowned champions and have the week off domestic duty.
Surprise package Brest remained in third after they were held 0-0 at home by Nantes in Saturday's late match.
In a four-way fight to qualify for next season's Champions League, Monaco have 61 points, four ahead of Brest with Lille on 55 and Nice on 51.
Lille can climb to third however when they welcome in-form Lyon to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Monday.
While Monaco took a giant step towards playing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2018-2019 season, Clermont are virtually doomed for a return to Ligue 2.
Takumi Minamino got the hosts off the mark after a poor Maximiliano Caufriez clearance allowed the Japanese international to curl his eighth goal of the season into the top corner after quarter of an hour.
Pascal Gastien's Clermont fought back with Muhammed Cham pulling the visitors level after 34 minutes.
But just three minutes later Ben Yedder set up Breel Embolo for his first goal of the season on the Swiss player's first start this campaign after a serious knee injury.
The Monaco captain slotted in his team's third goal on 57 minutes, adding his second of the night with three minutes to go for his 117th club goal in all competitions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From World
-
Real Madrid claim 36th Spanish title after Girona stun Barca3 seconds ago
-
Cullen glad Leinster 'got over the line' in Champions Cup semi-final thriller9 seconds ago
-
London mayor Khan wins historic third term as Tories routed in local polls10 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated8 hours ago
-
European Champions Cup semi-final result8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Madrid Open results8 hours ago
-
Formula One: Miami Grand Prix sprint race results8 hours ago
-
Barca have 'huge amount' to change next season: coach Xavi8 hours ago
-
Haaland 'back to business' with four-goal haul in Man City rout of Wolves8 hours ago
-
Newcomer Bellingham Madrid's driving force in La Liga conquest8 hours ago