Benchmark Mortgage Rate Rises In U.S. Housing Market

Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Mortgage rate increased in the United States last week, the U.S. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Mortgage rate increased in the United States last week, the U.S. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac, said on Thursday.

For the week ending Thursday, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) in the United States increased to 3.75 percent from previous week's 3.69 percent.

However, the benchmark 30-year FRM was still significantly lower than that in the previous year, when it averaged 4.86 percent.

Freddie Mac also noted that the 15-year FRM this week edged up to 3.18 percent, which was higher than previous week's reading of 3.

15 percent. The rate of 15-year FRM was also lower over the year and the figure was 4.29 percent for the same period a year ago.

"Mortgage rates are following suit but are at near historic lows, while mortgage applications to purchase a home remain higher year over year," said Sam Khater, chief economist of Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac is a corporation founded by U.S. Congress to promote the stability and affordability in the U.S. housing market by purchasing mortgages from banks and other loan makers. It has been conducting weekly surveys on U.S. mortgage rates since April 1971.

