Benefits Of All COVID-19 Vaccines Approved In EU Outweigh Potential Risks - EMA

The benefits of all COVID-19 vaccines approved in the European Union outweigh the risks, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The benefits of all COVID-19 vaccines approved in the European Union outweigh the risks, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday.

"EMA confirms that the benefits of all authorised COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh their risks, given the risk of COVID-19 illness and related complications, and as scientific evidence shows that they reduce deaths and hospitalisations due to COVID-19," the drug regulator said in a statement.

The conclusion was made following a report by the EMA's safety committee on the risks of developing inflammatory heart conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, following vaccination with Moderna vaccines, Comirnaty and Spikevax.

The study determined that the risks for both conditions were overall "very rare" with less than one in 10,000 vaccinated people affected.

Brussels urged EU citizens to get more actively vaccinated against COVID-19 over Omicron strain concerns. As of now, about 77% of the bloc's adult population has been fully vaccinated with one of the EMA-approved vaccines, including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, J&J, AstraZeneca.

