Benfica hold off Monaco to reach Champions League last 16

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Benfica snatched a nailbiting 3-3 draw against Monaco on Tuesday to reach the Champions League last 16 with a 4-3 aggregate victory in the play-off round.

Monaco twice led on the night and came close to forcing extra-time but Orkun Kokcu's 84th minute equaliser helped Benfica scrape through in Lisbon, with Barcelona or Liverpool awaiting in the next round.

Kerem Akturkoglu put the hosts ahead against the run of play, with Takumi Minamino levelling for Monaco after 32 minutes.

Eliesse Ben Seghir fired the visitors ahead but Vangelis Pavlidis struck from the spot to keep the score tied on the night.

French youngster George Ilenikhena netted in the 81st minute for Monaco but Kokcu prodded home to send Benfica through.

"It was a tough night, we knew Monaco would put pressure on us from the start and we felt it, we didn't play our best game," Kokcu told SportTV.

"Still, we're happy to have progressed to the last 16, I'm happy to have contributed to the result."

Monaco hammered Nantes 7-1 on Saturday in the French top flight, sharpening their pencils ahead of their crucial exam at the Estadio da Luz.

Both sides were without key players through injuy and suspension, with Benfica missing Angel Di Maria among others, while Monaco started with just one recognised midfielder.

Wingers Maghnes Akliouche and Ben Seghir played more centrally than usual and both shone in Lisbon, despite ending up on the losing side.

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin made a good save to deny Monaco's Krepin Diatta early on, as the Ligue 1 side looked to get back on level terms in the tie and had the better of the first half.

However it was the hosts who took the lead after superb work by Benfica striker Pavlidis.

The Greek attacker, who netted a hat-trick against Barcelona in the group stage, turned provider on this occasion and, after darting into the area, crossed to the back post for Akturkoglu to turn home.

Swiss international Breel Embolo almost levelled for Monaco but his header hit the post, although the visitors netted less than a minute later.

Embolo did well to hold off veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, allowing former Liverpool attacker Minamino room for a shot and he drilled home at the near post.

Monaco should have taken the lead just before half-time but Embolo fired a glorious chance high over the crossbar after the impressive Akliouche surged through the middle and teed him up.

- 'A lot of fight' -

Ben Seghir forced Trubin into a fine save early in the second half, before pulling Monaco level at 2-2 on aggregate after 51 minutes.

The Moroccan winger produced a deadly accurate first-time finish inside the near post after Akliouche cut the ball back to him from the right.

Bruno Lage's side struggled to find a foothold in the match but Thilo Kehrer handed the hosts a lifeline when he went to clear the ball but arrived late and kicked Fredrik Aursnes in the box.

Pavlidis, who netted the only goal of the first leg, powered home from the spot for his seventh of the tournament.

Ilenikhena put Monaco back ahead on the night mere seconds after coming on from the bench, with Trubin unable to keep his low rifled effort out despite getting a hand to it.

Adi Hutter's side could not hold on for more than three minutes, with Alvaro Carreras firing in a dangerous cross which Benfica midfielder Kokcu flicked home.

Benfica were awarded another penalty in stoppage time when Diatta seemed to bring down Samuel Dahl, but the referee changed his mind after a VAR review.

"What made the difference today was 100 percent the team's spirit, with a lot of fight," said Dahl.

"The game had its ups and downs, they attacked, we attacked... in the end, we scored three goals.

"We also conceded three, but we advanced, which was the main objective."