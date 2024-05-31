Benin Appeals To Niger To Open Border For Oil Exports
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Benin's president on Thursday again called on Niger's military rulers to collaborate and reopen their side of the border to allow oil exports via his country.
Benin has eased trade restrictions on its side of the Niger border after sanctions were imposed on Niger following a coup in July last year.
But Benin President Patrice Talon has for weeks complained that Niger's rulers were not cooperating to restore ties and formally normalise trade.
"The Nigerien authorities must officially say that oil is exempted from the closing of their land border", he said, adding that this would "allow a different statutory treatment for oil coming from Niger".
"Without this minimal step, all oil custom formalities are impossible between Benin and Niger.
"
Landlocked Niger runs a pipeline from its oilfields to Benin's Seme port on the Atlantic coast to export its crude.
The Benin president has been pushing for the military rulers to formally normalise trade, rather than allow informal border crossings.
"If you want to load your oil in our waters, you must consider that Benin is not an enemy country and that the territory of Benin cannot be the subject of illicit trafficking or informal exchange," he said in a statement in early May.
Niger one of the world's poorest countries has been able to sell crude on the international market for the first time via Seme.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
More Stories From World
-
Donald Trump convicted on all charges in hush money trial7 minutes ago
-
Flood-hit Brazil businesses count losses, look to future7 minutes ago
-
Webb telescope finds most distant galaxy ever observed, again18 minutes ago
-
China factory activity contracts for first time in three months38 minutes ago
-
Flood-hit Brazil businesses count losses, look to future2 hours ago
-
Saso leads US Women's Open after Korda meltdown2 hours ago
-
Football: Ligue 1 promotion/relegation play-off result8 hours ago
-
Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by alcohol ban8 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 3rd update8 hours ago
-
Humanity in 'race against time' on AI: UN9 hours ago
-
Nishikori's Grand Slam return cut short by injury9 hours ago
-
No.1 Korda fires 10 at par-3 12th in 80 to start US Women's Open9 hours ago