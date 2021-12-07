Benin court sentences opposition leader to 10 years in treason trial

A special court in Benin on Tuesday sentenced one of the country's opposition figures, Joel Aivo, to 10 years in prison after a trial on treason and corruption charge

PortoNovo, Benin, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A special court in Benin on Tuesday sentenced one of the country's opposition figures, Joel Aivo, to 10 years in prison after a trial on treason and corruption charges.

The academic, held for eight months, had said the charges of plotting against the state and money laundering were politically motivated. He was convicted after a more than 16-hour trial, an AFP reporter said.