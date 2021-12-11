UrduPoint.com

Benin Opposition Leader Sentenced To 20 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:17 PM

Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years

Benin opposition leader and former justice minister Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism before a special court in the capital Porto-Novo

PortoNovo, Benin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Benin opposition leader and former justice minister Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism before a special court in the capital Porto-Novo.

After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou, 47, was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years.

Critics say the court, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism.

"This court has deliberately decided to penalise an innocent person," Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.

"I have never been and I will never be a terrorist." "It's a sad day for our justice system, I maintain that there is no proof," one of her lawyers, Robert Dossou, told AFP.

Madougou was one of several Benin opposition leaders banned from running in an election in April in which Talon won a second term with 86 percent of the vote.

She was arrested in March -- just weeks before the election -- accused of financing an operation to assassinate political figures to prevent the vote, in an alleged bid to "destabilise" the country.

One of her France-based lawyers Antoine Vey told the trial on Friday that "this procedure is nothing but a political attack".

"Even before her arrest, everything was orchestrated," Vey said a day after arriving from Paris. He asked for the trial to be cancelled, before leaving the court and never returning.

He then told AFP that it was "a trial in which nothing was judicial".

Benin was long praised for its thriving multi-party democracy in a troubled region. But critics say the West African state's democracy has steadily eroded under Talon, a 63-year-old cotton magnate first elected in 2016.

Some opposition leaders have fled the country while others were disqualified from running in elections, or targeted for investigation.

Joel Aivo, a professor who had been held for eight months, was found guilty on Tuesday of plotting against the state and money laundering.

Aivo, who was also barred from running in the election, was arrested on April 15, four days after the ballot that saw Talon returned to power.

Related Topics

Election Attack Terrorist Democracy Vote Lawyers Porto-Novo Paris Benin Money March April 2016 Cotton From Court Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

Court directs FIA to submit challan against Shehba ..

Court directs FIA to submit challan against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza in money laund ..

15 minutes ago
 Deadly unrest closing schools in Cameroon's anglop ..

Deadly unrest closing schools in Cameroon's anglophone region

9 minutes ago
 Armenian Defense Ministry Says Soldier Killed, 2 O ..

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Soldier Killed, 2 Others Wounded by Fellow Servic ..

9 minutes ago
 Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan on imposter syndrome and ..

Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan on imposter syndrome and risk-taking

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges 'concrete actions' for UN peacekeep ..

Pakistan urges 'concrete actions' for UN peacekeepers' safety, amid new threats

14 minutes ago
 Broncos to honor late receiver Thomas at Lions gam ..

Broncos to honor late receiver Thomas at Lions game

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.