Benin Opposition Wins 28 Seats In Early Poll Results

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Benin's opposition has returned to parliament after a four-year absence, winning 28 seats in elections to the 109-member assembly, according to preliminary results on Wednesday

The main opposition Democrats won 28 seats while the Republican Bloc (BR) and Progressive Union for Renewal (UP-R) parties allied with President Patrice Talon together won 81 seats in Sunday's ballot, the CENA electoral authority said.

Final results are expected on Friday after a vote that went ahead peacefully and in line with the regulations, according to election observers.

Four years ago opposition parties were effectively barred from participating in a legislative ballot due to a tightening of election rules, resulting in a parliament dominated by Talon supporters.

