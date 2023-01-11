Benin opposition wins 28 seats in early poll results

Benin's opposition has returned to parliament after a four-year absence, winning 28 seats in elections to the 109-member assembly, according to preliminary results on Wednesday

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Benin's opposition has returned to parliament after a four-year absence, winning 28 seats in elections to the 109-member assembly, according to preliminary results on Wednesday.

The main opposition Democrats won 28 seats while the Republican Bloc (BR) and Progressive Union for Renewal (UP-R) parties allied with President Patrice Talon together won 81 seats in Sunday's ballot, the CENA electoral authority said.

Final results are expected on Friday after a vote that went ahead peacefully and in line with the regulations, according to election observers.

Four years ago opposition parties were effectively barred from participating in a legislative ballot due to a tightening of election rules, resulting in a parliament dominated by Talon supporters.