Benin orders citizens to don anti-virus masks

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The West African state of Benin on Tuesday ordered residents of key cities and towns to wear face masks as it sought to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The country of 11 million follows a growing number of nations where it has now obligatory to wear masks in public.

An official statement said the order covered 12 areas under a "cordon sanitaire" -- including the capital Porto-Novo and the largest city, Cotonou -- and come into effect from Wednesday.

All movement in and out of these areas is already banned, gatherings and public transport are restricted and bars are closed.

Masks will have to be worn "in all publicly and privately administered locations, in meetings, during encounters at the market, in shops, boutiques etc however many people are present," the government said.