Open Menu

Benin Police Fire Tear Gas To Break Up Union Protest

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Benin police on Saturday fired tear gas to break up a protest organised by labour unions in the economic capital Cotonou over high living costs, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Small groups of protesters had gathered at the protest site, which was cordoned off by squads of police who fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

"I came here to march against the high cost of living," trader Ariane Assilamehou told AFP at the protest.

"But you see police rushing towards (us) and firing tear gas."

Protesters chanted the national anthem during the clashes.

CSA Benin, one of the country's largest unions, said on X, formerly Twitter, that its leader Anselme Amoussou had been taken away by police.

A union source said a dozen other protesters had been arrested. Police did not immediately issue a statement about the incident.

str/pma/bc

X

Related Topics

Firing Protest Police Twitter Cotonou Benin SITE March Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

58 minutes ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

7 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

16 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

16 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

16 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

16 hours ago

More Stories From World