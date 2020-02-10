UrduPoint.com
Benin Police Officer Killed In Attack By Armed Group

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:38 PM

A police officer was killed at the weekend when an armed gang attacked their post near Benin's northern border with Burkina Faso, police said in a statement

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A police officer was killed at the weekend when an armed gang attacked their post near Benin's northern border with Burkina Faso, police said in a statement.

The attack in the early hours of Sunday was the first to target security forces in Benin's border region, where two French tourists were kidnapped and their guide killed in May 2019.

About "half a dozen individuals riding motorbikes armed with machetes and 12-bore shotguns" drove up to the police post at Keremou, on the edge of the W Regional Park, the statement said.

The group attacked the policemen and set fire to the building. A policeman who was inside died in the flames, while three others survived. One was injured.

The situation is "under control" and army reinforcements have been sent to the remote area, the statement said.

Security sources and analysts of the Sahel say that Benin and Togo have become vulnerable in recent to jihadist groups which have proliferated in countries to their north.

Benin's eastern neighbour, Nigeria, poses a separate regional terrorist threat in the shape of the Boko Haram movement.

A source in the Benin president's office at the weekend said that it was "too soon" to identify the Keremou assailants as jihadists. Poachers in the region frequently cooperate with jihadist forces to raise funds.

The French tourists abducted last May were rescued by French special forces in northern Burkina Faso, where their captors had taken them.

