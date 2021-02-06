UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benin Presidential Candidate Wounded In Gun Attack

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:35 PM

Benin presidential candidate wounded in gun attack

A Benin presidential candidate was wounded after shots were fired at his car soon after he filed his papers for the April presidential election, family members and the government said on Saturday

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A Benin presidential candidate was wounded after shots were fired at his car soon after he filed his papers for the April presidential election, family members and the government said on Saturday.

Ganiou Soglo, a former minister and son of ex-president Nicephore Soglo, was wounded on Friday on the way to his farm in Zinvie, 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the West African country's commercial capital Cotonou.

He was one of 19 politicians, who have filed papers for the April 11 ballot, including the incumbent Patrice Talon.

Soglo was treated at a hospital in Cotonou.

"He is out of danger, but to remove the bullet, that will have to be in Ghana or Morocco," a Soglo family member told AFP.

In a communique, Soglo said he was focused on his recovery and medical treatment after surviving a "vile" attack, without giving details.

"I assure you nothing will undermine my commitment to freedom."Many Benin opposition figures are either in exile or are barred from running in the election. That has prompted criticism that the former French colony, once seen as a model of democracy, has veered into authoritarianism under Talon.

Police have opened an investigation but have yet to issue a statement.

Related Topics

Election Attack Democracy Car Cotonou Benin Ghana Morocco April Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

AU leader Faki re-elected for second 4-year term: ..

1 minute ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 minute ago

Football: English Championship table

1 minute ago

Libya embarks on new transition phase

1 minute ago

Qureshi condoles death of Ataul Mahaiman Bukhari

11 minutes ago

All-Emirati refereeing team to officiate in semi-f ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.