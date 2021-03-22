UrduPoint.com
Benin Receives A Batch Of Sinovac Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:43 PM

Benin receives a batch of Sinovac vaccine

A batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, on Sunday evening

COTONOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, on Sunday evening.

"I salute the Chinese government which, through the cooperation between our two countries, has supported the Beninese authorities in their efforts to fight the pandemic, since the appearance of the first case of COVID-19 on the territory of Benin on March 16, 2020," said Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin as he welcomed the vaccines at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Benin Peng Jingtao noted that the arrival of the Chinese vaccine in Benin, is part of the cooperation and solidarity between the two countries to fight against COVID-19.

"Since the start of the pandemic in Benin, cooperation between the two countries has been exemplary, pragmatic and effective. The Chinese vaccine is a global public good accessible to all developing countries, especially African countries," he said.

