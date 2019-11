Benin has ordered the European Union's ambassador to leave the country over alleged political interference, diplomatic sources said Wednesday

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Benin has ordered the European Union 's ambassador to leave the country over alleged political interference, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

"He has interfered too much in domestic affairs," a senior Beninese diplomat said on condition of annonymity, adding that the envoy, Oliver Nette, had until December 1 to leave the West African nation.