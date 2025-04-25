Benin tensions with Burkina, Niger open door for Militants

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Diplomatic tensions between Benin and its junta-led Sahel neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso have led to a security vacuum which militants are exploiting with ever-deadlier attacks, analysts told AFP.

North Benin, which borders both Niger and Burkina Faso, has seen a recent rise in strikes targeting army positions, with an attack last week claimed by Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists killing 54 soldiers, the deadliest toll given by officials so far.

Benin's government has blamed those attacks on a spillover from Niger and Burkina Faso, both ruled by army officers who took power in coups on the promise of quashing the Sahel region's long-running militant scourge.

But with Niger and Burkina Faso's juntas accusing Benin of hosting army bases for Western powers hoping to destabilise them -- accusations Benin denies -- there is little collaboration between the two sides on tackling the issue.

"If Benin goes it alone and there is no response from the other side, it will remain in a state of crisis, with terrorist groups having found an El Dorado on its borders," Beninese political scientist Emmanuel Odilon Koukoubou at the Civic academy for Africa's Future, a think tank, told AFP.

The Beninese government shares that view.

"Our situation would be much easier if we had decent cooperation with the countries which surround us," government spokesman Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji said on Wednesday.

"If on the other side of the border there were (security) arrangements at the very least like ours, these attacks would not take place in this way or even happen at all," he insisted.