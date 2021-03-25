Benin to start COVID-19 immunization campaign

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:05 PM

The Beninese government said Wednesday that it will launch a nationwide immunization campaign against COVID-19 on Monday

COTONOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Beninese government said Wednesday that it will launch a nationwide immunization campaign against COVID-19 on Monday.

The campaign will target primarily health workers, people with co-morbidity and those aged 60 and above, said the government in a statement.

"Thanks to the COVAX facility, the Chinese cooperation and the domestic resource mobilization, the government has made vaccines available, especially the AstraZeneca vaccines and the Chinese Sinovac vaccines", said the statement.

According to the World Health Organization, Benin has so far registered a total of 7,100 COVID-19 cases with 90 deaths. The country reported its first case on March 16, 2020.

