UrduPoint.com

Beninese Opposition Leader Sentenced To 20 Years For Terrorism Financing - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:16 PM

Beninese Opposition Leader Sentenced to 20 Years for Terrorism Financing - Reports

The opposition leader of West-African republic of Benin, former Justice Minister Reckya Madougou, was sentenced early Saturday to 20 years of imprisonment in the financing of terrorism case, Beninese media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The opposition leader of West-African republic of Benin, former Justice Minister Reckya Madougou, was sentenced early Saturday to 20 years of imprisonment in the financing of terrorism case, Beninese media reported.

In addition to the imprisonment, the Court for Economic Offences and Terrorism ruled that Madougou must also pay a fine of 50 million West-African CFA francs ($86,248), according to the Benin Web tv news platform.

"I have said it, and I repeat it to myself. I am offering myself to the democracie of my country, if my sacrifice can return independence to the court," Madougou, the head of the Les Democrates party, said before the verdict, as quoted by Benin Web TV.

She did not plead guilty and refuted the accusations, the news outlet said.

Madougou was arrested this past March a few weeks before the presidential election, where Beninese President Patrice Talon was re-elected by 86% of voters. In case of Madougou's victory, she would have bacame the first female president of the country.

Related Topics

Election Fine Independence Benin March Media TV Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

32 fined for polluting environment

32 fined for polluting environment

29 seconds ago
 China's inclusion in WTO helped developing countri ..

China's inclusion in WTO helped developing countries: Ambassador Haque

30 seconds ago
 Odermatt takes Val D'Isere giant slalom

Odermatt takes Val D'Isere giant slalom

32 seconds ago
 23 villages electrified during November

23 villages electrified during November

38 seconds ago
 Ehsas Bazaar facilitating 500 deserving people dai ..

Ehsas Bazaar facilitating 500 deserving people daily

11 minutes ago
 Four political families of Abbottabad joins PTI ah ..

Four political families of Abbottabad joins PTI ahead of LB elections

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.