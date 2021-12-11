Beninese Opposition Leader Sentenced to 20 Years for Terrorism Financing - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The opposition leader of West-African republic of Benin, former Justice Minister Reckya Madougou, was sentenced early Saturday to 20 years of imprisonment in the financing of terrorism case, Beninese media reported.

In addition to the imprisonment, the Court for Economic Offences and Terrorism ruled that Madougou must also pay a fine of 50 million West-African CFA francs ($86,248), according to the Benin Web tv news platform.

"I have said it, and I repeat it to myself. I am offering myself to the democracie of my country, if my sacrifice can return independence to the court," Madougou, the head of the Les Democrates party, said before the verdict, as quoted by Benin Web TV.

She did not plead guilty and refuted the accusations, the news outlet said.

Madougou was arrested this past March a few weeks before the presidential election, where Beninese President Patrice Talon was re-elected by 86% of voters. In case of Madougou's victory, she would have bacame the first female president of the country.