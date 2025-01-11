Open Menu

Benin's Women, Pillars Of Voodoo Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Benin's women, pillars of voodoo celebrations

Ouidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Clad in white and pink, Deborah Bossou, 25, blends vibrant song with dance as she immerses herself with fellow practitioners in Vodun, traditional voodoo celebrations in Benin.

This weekend brought the traditional Vodun Days annual festival encompassing arts, culture and voodoo spirituality to the southern town of Ouidah, centre on the Sakpata Zoungbodji religious convent.

"This religion, this culture -- Voodoo -- occupies a central role in my life. That's why it was important for me to be here," said the smiling young woman who has accessorised her festival barb with a long white pearl necklace and matching bracelets.

Women play a central role in this three-day festive celebration which was reaching its climax Saturday evening.

They are cast in the role of guardians of spiritual transmission and preparation of rituals of voodoo, an animist rite founded on the powers of nature and links back to one's ancestors.

The Vodun Days rituals bring thousands of people from all corners of the globe to Ouidah, the cradle of voodoo.

Related Topics

Young Ouidah Benin Women All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides ins ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to aware ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..

1 hour ago
 ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to adva ..

ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investi ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President con ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..

2 hours ago
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

2 hours ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

3 hours ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From World