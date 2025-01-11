Ouidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Clad in white and pink, Deborah Bossou, 25, blends vibrant song with dance as she immerses herself with fellow practitioners in Vodun, traditional voodoo celebrations in Benin.

This weekend brought the traditional Vodun Days annual festival encompassing arts, culture and voodoo spirituality to the southern town of Ouidah, centre on the Sakpata Zoungbodji religious convent.

"This religion, this culture -- Voodoo -- occupies a central role in my life. That's why it was important for me to be here," said the smiling young woman who has accessorised her festival barb with a long white pearl necklace and matching bracelets.

Women play a central role in this three-day festive celebration which was reaching its climax Saturday evening.

They are cast in the role of guardians of spiritual transmission and preparation of rituals of voodoo, an animist rite founded on the powers of nature and links back to one's ancestors.

The Vodun Days rituals bring thousands of people from all corners of the globe to Ouidah, the cradle of voodoo.