Benjamin List (Germany) and David MacMillan (US) win Nobel Chemistry Prize

Stockholm, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said.

The duo was awarded "for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," the Nobel Committee said.