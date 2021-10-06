UrduPoint.com

Benjamin List (Germany) And David MacMillan (US) Win Nobel Chemistry Prize

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:18 PM

Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said

Stockholm, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said.

The duo was awarded "for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," the Nobel Committee said.

