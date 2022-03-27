Bennett Expresses 'Sorrow' to Saudi Arabia Following Houthi Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has expressed condolences to Saudi Arabia following the Houthi attack that targeted an oil distribution station and other civil facilities on Saudi territory.

"The State of Israel expresses its sorrow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the horrific attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis. This attack is further proof that Iran's regional aggression knows no bounds & reinforces the concern of Iran's IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) being removed from the FTO (Foreign Terrorist Organizations) list," Bennett said on Twitter on Saturday.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthi movement attacked an oil distribution station in Jeddah and civil facilities, including an electric power station, in several other Saudi cities. Later on Friday, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it had destroyed two booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom.

On Saturday, the Houthis said they were ready to establish a ceasefire for a period of three days and could consider making the ceasefire permanent if Saudi Arabia ends the blockade and airstrikes and withdraws all forces from Yemen.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory. Earlier this month, the Houthis stepped up their shelling of Saudi territory after the kingdom executed 82 people, including three Yemeni prisoners of war.