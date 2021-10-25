UrduPoint.com

Bennett May Visit Russia During SPEIF Or Simply Meet With Putin In St.Petersburg - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett may visit Russia during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) or simply to meet with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Saturday, Putin called Bennett after their meeting in Sochi and invited him to St. Petersburg.

"Various options are possible. The president also talked about the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, and St. Petersburg in general, so further, through diplomatic channels, an option with dates will be chosen, which suits the Israeli prime minister more, and we hope that this visit will be able to take place," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also mentioned that Putin and Bennett talked about the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Sochi.

"The issues around COVID-19 were discussed. We agreed to instruct the relevant departments to establish a direct dialogue already within the framework of the working group, already in terms of substance, to continue work in this regard. Therefore, this topic was also on the line of the health ministries, along the line of other relevant departments, the corresponding work will be carried out," Peskov said.

