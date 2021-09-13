Bennett on first Egypt visit by Israeli PM since 2011: Cairo

(@FahadShabbir)

Naftali Bennett is visiting Egypt on Monday in the first trip by an Israeli prime minister to the country since 2011, said the presidential office in Cairo

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Bennett were to discuss "efforts to revive the peace process" between the Israelis and Palestinians, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.