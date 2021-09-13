UrduPoint.com

Bennett On First Egypt Visit By Israeli PM Since 2011: Cairo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:07 PM

Bennett on first Egypt visit by Israeli PM since 2011: Cairo

Naftali Bennett is visiting Egypt on Monday in the first trip by an Israeli prime minister to the country since 2011, said the presidential office in Cairo

Cairo, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Naftali Bennett is visiting Egypt on Monday in the first trip by an Israeli prime minister to the country since 2011, said the presidential office in Cairo.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Bennett were to discuss "efforts to revive the peace process" between the Israelis and Palestinians, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Cairo

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia to Strengthen Trade, Investment Relations W ..

Russia to Strengthen Trade, Investment Relations With San Marino - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Shuzaib demands to replace biased NA subcommittee ..

Shuzaib demands to replace biased NA subcommittee convener to ensure meaningful ..

2 minutes ago
 IBA to launch a book on Pakistan's economy on Sept ..

IBA to launch a book on Pakistan's economy on Sept.15

2 minutes ago
 Climate Change to Multiply Impact of Human Rights ..

Climate Change to Multiply Impact of Human Rights Issues - UN Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-1 ..

Putin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-19, Not Ruling Out Quarantine

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.