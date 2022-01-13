UrduPoint.com

Bennett, Putin Discuss Regional Security, Agree To Boost Cooperation - Bennett's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Bennett, Putin Discuss Regional Security, Agree to Boost Cooperation - Bennett's Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin regional security issues, including Iran, and agreed on further cooperation, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said.

"The two leaders discussed a number of issues, primarily matters of regional security. The two agreed on continued close cooperation in this area.

The Prime Minister and the President also discussed security challenges in the global arena," the office said, noting that the conversation "was good."

Putin and Bennett further shared opinions on the Iranian nuclear deal and the progress of the talks in Vienna, with the Israeli Prime Minister stressing the importance of a strong and determined stance on Iran's nuclear project.

In addition, Putin invited Bennett and his wife to visit St. Petersburg, to which the Israeli leader agreed.

