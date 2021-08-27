Bennett Says US, Israel Developed Strategy to Stop Iranian Aggression, Nuclear Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday that the United States and Israel have developed a comprehensive strategy to halt Iran's aggressive behavior in the middle East and to permanently prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"We've developed a comprehensive strategy that we're going to be talk about with two goals: the first goal is to stop Iran on its regional aggression and start rolling them back into the box and the second is to permanently keep Iran from every being able to break out a nuclear weapon," Bennett said during remarks with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Bennett also said the United States and Iran have other options available to constrain Iran's nuclear program if diplomacy fails this endeavor.