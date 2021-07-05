UrduPoint.com
Bennett Thanks Putin For Strengthening Stability In Region - Prime Minister's Office

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Bennett Thanks Putin for Strengthening Stability in Region - Prime Minister's Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for strengthening stability in the region, Bennett's office said, adding that the leaders agreed to meet soon.

Bennett and Putin held a phone conversation on Monday.

"The prime minister thanked the president of Russia for the role that his country plays in maintaining regional stability, as well as for his assistance [in the negotiations] on the issue of prisoners and missing persons," Bennett's office said, adding that the sides also discussed security issues and agreed to hold a meeting in near future.

