TEL-AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's press office told Sputnik on Wednesday that it is not commenting on reports about a proposal to hold the Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem.

Earlier in the day, Axios reported, citing sources, that Bennett proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2021 to host the Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem.

According to Axios, Bennett proposed this idea during his visit to Sochi but Putin "criticized" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response.

"The prime minister's office does not comment on these reports," the office said.