Benny Gantz Sets Up Inspection Committee To Investigate Thyssenkrupp Submarine Purchase

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz says he has formed a new government committee to look into the state purchase of submarines and corvettes from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp.

"I decided to set up a government commission of inquiry into the purchase of submarines and vessels, after extensive staff work. Judge (retired) Amnon Strashnov will chair the committee set up in accordance with section 8A of the Government Law," Gantz announced via Twitter on Sunday.

Israel's Alternate Prime Minister added that the inspection committee will operate under the auspices of the Defense Ministry.

"The committee's conclusions will be made public, after the required information security work is carried out," Gantz said on Twitter.

A large-scale corruption scheme, known as Case 3000, that involved alleged bribes to Israeli officials for soliciting multi-million-dollar state contracts on nuclear submarines with Thyssenkrupp has already resulted in indictments against several former officials.

In November 2018, police recommended prosecutors to indict several individuals close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Case 3000 on various corruption-related charges, including suspicion of fraud, breach of trust, and conspiring to commit a crime.

