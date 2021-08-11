UrduPoint.com

BepiColombo Spacecraft Flies By Venus in Closest Approach - Japan's Space Agency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) BepiColombo spacecraft, a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), has flown by Venus, making its closest approach of 550 kilometers (342 miles), the Japanese agency said on Tuesday.

This was the second flyby at the planet over the past 33 hours. Solar Orbiter Sun-observing satellite, the ESA's joint mission with the US, approached Venus at a distance of 7,995 kilometers on Monday.

"BepiColombo/@JAXA_MMO (MIO) is now at the closest approach to Venus at an altitude of just 550km!!" JAXA tweeted.

The spacecraft passed the planet this afternoon for a gravity assist manoeuvre, needed to reach the mission's target, Mercury, the ESA said in a statement.

At 13:57 GMT, BepiColombo took a black-and-white image of the planet when it was 1,573 kilometers from Venus, the ESA said, adding that its closest approach of 552 kilometers took place several minutes before that.

The spacecraft, launched in 2018, is set to steer into Mercury's orbit in 2025.

