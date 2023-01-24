UrduPoint.com

Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified As Terrorist Attack By Ukraine- Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as Terrorist Attack by Ukraine- Authorities

The car explosion in Berdiansk is preliminary classified as a terrorist attack carried out by Ukrainian special services, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporizhzhia regional government, told Sputnik on Tuesday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The car explosion in Berdiansk is preliminary classified as a terrorist attack carried out by Ukrainian special services, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporizhzhia regional government, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a car belonging to a local entrepreneur, who was most likely in the car, exploded near a school in Berdiansk.

"The explosion was very powerful. According to preliminary information, the incident is a terrorist attack, which was committed by Ukrainian special services," Rogov said, adding that information about the victims is yet to come.

World

